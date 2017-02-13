Ask about our Pizza of the Month!
Brick Oven Pizza
Black Sheep
The Black Sheep Pub & Grill Where Everyone is Family
The Black Sheep Pub and Grill is located in Green Bay, WI and features your favorite pub food in a relaxing and casual atmosphere. The menu boasts a great variety in specialty appetizers, salads, flatbreads, soups, sandwiches & wraps, hand-pattied burgers and brick oven pizza!
All Day Specials
From Surf & Turf to Pizza & Wings, The Black Sheep is always featuring your favorites! Don’t forget to visit us on Friday for our famous Fish Fry!
Black Sheep Happy Hour
Monday - Thursday
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
$2 Domestic Bottles & Pints
$1 off all specialty craft beer,
mixers and house wine.